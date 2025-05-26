Priyansh Arya's scintillating 35-ball 62 ends as he is caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Mitchell Santner's bowling in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner got the important wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Priyansh Arya for 62. It happened in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The southpaw went for a big shot over long-off, but could not get the distance and was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at the boundary.
It was a wicket MI desperately needed to try and claw their way back into the match. Arya and Josh Inglis put on 109 runs for the second wicket to put PBKS in the driver's seat to claim the two points.
Watch the video of the dismissal here.
The innings continued an impressive debut season for Arya in PBKS colours. The left-hander has made 397 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 185,51. His opening partnership with Prabhsimran Singh has consistently set the tone for PBKS both while batting first and second.
Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis put PBKS in prime position to claim top-two spot
Chasing 185 runs for victory, PBKS were dented early as Prabhsimran Singh fell to Jasprit Bumrah. However, Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis combined caution with aggression beautifully to put PBKS in a prime position for a win.
The pair allowed no MI bowler to create sustained pressure in the chase of 185 runs. They mixed the singles with a well-timed boundary to always stay at par with the required run-rate. Earlier, a 39-ball 57 from Suryakumar Yadav took MI to 184/7 in 20 overs.
The winner of the match on Monday will qualify for the first qualifier in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. This is the first time since 2014 that PBKS have qualified for the IPL playoffs. A win will give them a chance to play in front of their home fans on Thursday. At the time of writing, PBKS were 180/3 after 18 overs.
