Priyansh Arya smashes Hardik Pandya for 6 to reach scintillating 29-ball fifty in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya played an innings of substance in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The left-handed batter played a very mature innings, recognizing when to attack and when to rotate the strike. The 23-year-old eventually smashed a six off opposition skipper Hardik Pandya to bring up his half-century off just 29 deliveries.

Ad

Arya struck a four and a six off Pandya in the 12th over to bring up yet another fifty in his debut season. The medium pacer first bowled a wide delivery outside off, which Arya thumped over mid-off for a boundary. The bowler then bowled a short delivery, but the left-handed batter stood tall to smash it over wide long-on, reaching his second half-century of the 2025 season, barring his century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this season.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis smash 50s to put PBKS in the driving seat in 185-run chase vs MI in IPL 2025 clash

Half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis have put PBKS in the driving seat against MI in their IPL 2025 match. The duo put on a 109-run partnership for the second wicket after opener Prabhsimran Singh perished for just 13. Arya departed for 62 runs off 35 balls, smashing two sixes and nine boundaries.

Ad

At the time of writing, PBKS were 146/2 after 15 overs, with Inglis (62 off 36) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (2 off 3) at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner have scalped one wicket apiece.

Invited to bat first, MI put up 184/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 57 runs off 39 deliveries, hitting two maximums and six boundaries. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma also chipped in with 27 (20) and 24 (21), respectively. Later, captain Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir contributed 26 (15) and 20 (12), respectively.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak bagged two wickets each for PBKS, while Harpreet Brar scalped a solitary wicket.

Follow the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More