Priyansh Arya takes a fine running catch as Tilak Varma departs for 44 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Priyansh Arya completed a brilliant running catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians’ (MI) batter Tilak Varma during Qualifier 2 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-stakes match is being played on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The wicket fell on the first ball of the 15th over of Mumbai’s innings. Kyle Jamieson delivered a slow leg cutter that fully deceived Varma, who aimed for a big shot but completely miscued it. Priyansh charged in from long-on to his right and completed a good grab.

The southpaw played a handy knock, scoring 44 off 29 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes. Varma’s wicket left Mumbai at 142/4 after 14.1 overs.

PBKS send back Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma packing in quick succession

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field first against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. Marcus Stoinis provided an early breakthrough for the Kings, dismissing Rohit Sharma for eight off seven balls in the third over.

Tilak Varma came in at No. 3 and played some aggressive strokes alongside Jonny Bairstow, guiding MI to 65/1 at the end of the powerplay. Bairstow was then dismissed for 38 off 24 balls by Vijaykumar Vyshak in the seventh over.

Varma then partnered with Suryakumar Yadav as the duo stitched together a 72-run stand off just 42 balls for the third wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership by dismissing Suryakumar for 44 off 26 balls in the 14th over. In the very next over, Kyle Jamieson removed Varma, who also scored 44, off 29 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya (15) and Naman Dhir (37) steadied the innings for Mumbai Indians, who finished at 203/6.

