Vijaykumar Vyshak is absolutely pumped up after outfoxing dangerous Jonny Bairstow with a knuckleball in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed the key wicket of Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Jonny Bairstow during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest is being played on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the final delivery of the seventh over of Mumbai’s innings. Vyshak bowled a deceptive knuckleball, and Bairstow shuffled across to scoop it. However, the ball brushed his glove and lobbed straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, giving PBKS a crucial wicket as Vyshak roared in celebration.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Bairstow once again played a valuable knock for Mumbai, scoring 38 off 24 balls, which included three fours and two sixes. His dismissal left the Indians at 70/2 at the end of seven overs.

Ad

Trending

Jonny Bairstow put on 51 runs for second wicket with Tilak Varma after MI lost Rohit Sharma cheaply

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field first, although the match was delayed by two hours due to rain. Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma got an early reprieve when Azmatullah Omarzai dropped him on 3 in the second over.

Ad

However, Rohit couldn’t make the most of the chance and was dismissed in the very next over for 8 off 7, with Marcus Stoinis claiming the first wicket for the Kings.

Tilak Varma came in at number three and began building his innings alongside Jonny Bairstow, who continued his impressive form as Mumbai Indians reached 65/1 at the end of the powerplay.

After dismissing Bairstow, Vijaykumar Vyshak ended his 51-run stand with Varma for the second wicket. Since then, Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have been steady at the crease. At the halfway mark, Mumbai stood at 102/2, with Varma on 32 and Suryakumar on 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More