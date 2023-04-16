"Proof that Earth is healing"- Top 10 funny memes as MI register a dominating victory against KKR in IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR batted first after losing the toss. They reached a daunting total of 185/6 on the back of Venkatesh Iyer's sensational century. He became the second player after Brendon McCullum to score a hundred while representing KKR.

In response, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai a blazing start with their aggressive batsmanship. MI raced off to 65 in 4.4 overs before Suyash Sharma dismissed Rohit to give KKR their first breakthrough.

Ishan Kishan (58 off 25 balls) continued in the same vein and notched up his maiden fifty in IPL 2023 to provide a solid platform for his side in the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25 balls) also found his mojo back. He played a handy knock in the company of Tilak Varma (30) to take Mumbai Indians near the victorious shores. Tim David (24* off 13 balls) played a wonderful cameo to power his side over the line in the 18th over.

Reflecting on the loss after the match, KKR captain Nitish Rana said:

"I think we were 15-20 runs short. Credit to PC (Piyush Chawla) bhai the way he bowled. I feel bad for Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) - you play such an extraordinary innings, you score a hundred in a day game but you lose the match."

He added:

"The whole team knows this - this is the second hundred by KKR and in the coming time, even we will hit hundreds. I think they targeted our best bowlers. On such days, I can't say too much. If we could've picked a few wickets in the powerplay, we could've gone better in this match. I would like my bowlers to deliver. We will sit and talk as a unit about this."

MI vs KKR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring clash between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. They expressed their reactions in the form of some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Mumbai Indians dominating and playing like champions in IPL. Good old days Mumbai Indians dominating and playing like champions in IPL. Good old days 😭😭😭 https://t.co/xD7w3wb5xh

Mumbai Indians will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, April 18.

