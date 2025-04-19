"Proper slap to some of those toxic fans" - Fans hail Jos Buttler for his incredible knock in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match 

Fans lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler for his sensational knock in Match 35 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 19, in Ahmedabad. Buttler smashed an unbeaten 97* off 54 balls to help GT emerge victorious by seven wickets.

Batting first, the Capitals managed to post a fighting 203-run total, with key contributions from skipper Axar Patel (39) and Ashutosh Sharma (37). Prasidh Krishna emerged as the wrecker-in-chief with four scalps for GT.

In response, the Titans lost their captain Shubman Gill (7) early. However, the in-form batters, Sai Sudharsan and Buttler, maintained the team's tempo with their positive intent. After Sudharsan (36) departed, Sherfane Rutherford (43) supported Buttler to keep the side in the hunt.

Notably, the Englishman fired five consecutive boundaries against Mitchell Starc, which was the highlight of his impressive knock. With 10 needed off the final over, Rahul Tewatia slammed a six and a four against Starc to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97-run knock sparked fan reactions on X, with most of them praising him for his consistency. One of them commented:

"Each and every one of Jos Buttler's innings is a proper slap to some of those toxic fans who wanted him out. It's not Buttler who needs you - he's top of the table with GT, while no one in your team is close to his run tally. It's you who are suffering. Let this be a lesson."

Many users criticized the Rajasthan Royals for releasing Jos Buttler, who had been their best batter in the last cycle (2022 to 2024).

"First, MI fans missed Jos Buttler. Now, RR fans are missing Jos Buttler. You just can't let go Jos Buttler to the auction, he will give you nightmares," a user tweeted.

"Rajasthan letting go of Jos Buttler is the biggest mistake in IPL history," another posted.

"Jos Buttler is so consistent in chasing. He was one of the reasons RR went to knockouts last year. Can't wrap my head around how he was let go of. Such a class player," a user tweeted.

Jos Buttler plucked a stunning catch in GT vs DC game

In the first half of the game, Jos Buttler grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss Vipraj Nigam. It all happened in the 18th over, as Prasidh Krishna sensed Nigam trying to make a room and bowled a good-length delivery on his body.

As a result, Nigam made a quick adjustment to guide the ball towards the third-man region. However, Buttler made a diving effort to pounce on the ball and complete the catch.

Check out the catch below:

