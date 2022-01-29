"He is a very good friend" - Kamran Akmal on his relationship with Gautam Gambhir

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, who famously clashed with ex-Indian star Gautam Gambhir during the Asia Cup in 2010, claims to have a healthy relationship with the cricketer-turned-commentator.

In a video shared by Legends League Cricket on their social media handles, Akmal revealed that his on-field altercation with Gambhir was due to a misunderstanding. He added that the two share a healthy relationship, having played together in a number of 'A' matches. Akmal also stated that there is no such rivalry with Ishant Sharma, either.

Sharma and Akmal were involved in a heated debate during a T20I fixture between India and Pakistan in 2012-13 in Bangalore. However, the Pakistani gloveman clarified that he shares a good rapport with the Indian players.

Kamran Akmal said:

"Things heated up a bit with Gautam Gambhir during the 2010 Asia Cup but it was all due to misunderstandings. He is a very good friend. We have played a lot of 'A' cricket together. There is no such rivalry with Ishant Sharma too."

Watch the full video here:

Kamran Akmal was recently seen in action in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. He was part of the Aisa Lions side. The 40-year-old will now ply his trade for Peshawar Zalmi in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022).

Kamran Akmal to join Peshawar Zalmi squad after recovering from COVID-19

The wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of Peshawar Zalmi's opening fixture of PSL 2022. The franchise's team management recently confirmed that Akmal will now resume practice with the rest of the squad after having completed his mandatory isolation period.

PeshawarZalmi @PeshawarZalmi



Lets keep it going 🟡 @HuaweiMobilePK



#PSL7 | #YellowStorm | #PZvsQG | #AayaZalmi 🤩 A BIG WIN after Zalmi had to grind out hard fought victory against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium KarachiLets keep it going 🤩 A BIG WIN after Zalmi had to grind out hard fought victory against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium Karachi⚡️👊Lets keep it going 🔝🟡 @HuaweiMobilePK #PSL7 | #YellowStorm | #PZvsQG | #AayaZalmi https://t.co/salUjmT3aj

Also Read Article Continues below

Peshawar are scheduled to take on Islamabad United in the fifth match of the season at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, January 30. They are currently placed second in the PSL 2022 points table.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar