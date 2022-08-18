Punjab Kings in the hunt for new head coach; Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss approached for the role - Reports 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are reportedly prepared to part ways with Anil Kumble and are on the hunt for a new head coach ahead of the new season. The franchise have finished sixth in the points table across the last four editions and have not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 season.

PBKS are on the lookout for a fresh start after making a collective decision not to renew Kumble's contract, which runs until September 2022.

The former India leg-spinner took over from Mike Hesson following the 2019 edition, but the franchise's fortunes remained the same. Prior to his head coach role with the Kings, Kumble was among the coaching staff of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Punjab Kings have already approached the likes of Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss to take up the role ahead of the next season.

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan recently announced his retirement from international cricket and is currently competing in The Hundred for the London Spirit. The 35-year-old is yet to take up any coaching assignments and was seen covering India's tour of England on Sky Sports.

Trevor Bayliss, on the other hand, is a veteran when it comes to coaching. The 59-year-old has found success at the international level as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was at the helm when England won the 2019 World Cup under Morgan's captaincy and also guided the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two titles. His latest coaching stint came with the SunRisers Hyderabad, where he served as head coach for two seasons.

A former Indian coach has also been approached for the role of Punjab Kings head coach

Apart from the English duo, the Mayank Agarwal-led franchise have also shortlisted a former Indian coach for the role. However, the name of the prominent coach has not been disclosed in the report.

KKR recently roped in six-time Ranji trophy winner Chandrakant Pandit to replace Brendon McCullum as head coach. The former New Zealand player left the role after IPL 2022 to begin his stint as England's Test team coach.

