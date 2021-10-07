"I didn't know that" : Mayank Agarwal surprised after being reminded of a notable landmark ahead of Thursday's fixture

Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal is on the brink of achieving a significant landmark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Agarwal was oblivious to this when reminded during an interview clip posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle.

Mayank Agarwal will feature in his 100th IPL game as the Punjab Kings take on the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Thursday. It will also be Punjab's final fixture of IPL 2021 and Agarwal hopes to end the tournament on a high.

The right-handed batsman claimed this would be a remarkable personal milestone. Agarwal made his debut in 2011 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and currently has 2123 runs from 99 IPL games. The 30-year old remarked in the video:

"Oh, I didn't know that. That's a nice personal milestone to have. But yeah, 100th IPL game, it's a good feeling to have played 100 IPL matches and it will be nice if we can win that game as well."

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have had a dismal IPL campaign and are already out of the competition. KL Rahul and Co. have been largely inconsistent and squandered a couple of games from winning positions. They have managed only five wins out of 13 fixtures.

Mayank Agarwal has been amongst the runs in IPL 2021

Mayank Agarwal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nevertheless, Agarwal has followed his brilliant IPL 2020 campaign with another productive edition of batting this year. The Karnataka opener has 429 runs from 11 matches at 42.90, with a best of 99*. The right-handed batsman also has a strike rate of 142.05.

Agarwal finished with 424 runs last year and also struck his first IPL ton. Additionally, he has leapfrogged the destructive Chris Gayle as the first-choice opener and forged a fearsome opening partnership with KL Rahul.

The duo added 183 for the first wicket last year - the highest opening partnership of the season. It will be interesting to see if they can produce some magic for the Punjab Kings on Thursday to end their 2021 campaign with a win.

