Punjab Kings unveil new jersey for IPL 2021

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The jersey, which is predominantly made up of red and gold colors, looks pretty appealing to the eye.

PBKS took to their Instagram account and posted a video to show how the jersey was made from scratch. The fresh look has certainly sparked a lot of excitement among PBKS fans.

Will Punjab Kings make history in IPL 2021?

The Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), had a rollercoaster of an IPL 2020 campaign. With new skipper KL Rahul and fresh team management led by legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble in place, the franchise seemed to be heading in the right direction.

However, what followed in the first half of the season was a series of heartbreaking defeats that saw KXIP win just one out of their first seven games. They did win their next five on the trot and looked to be cruising towards the playoffs. But unfortunately, KXIP lost their last two games and finished just two points off the last playoff spot.

The Punjab-based franchise have a reputation for being impatient with management and frequently changing their captains. But this time, they have backed the Karnataka duo of KL Rahul and Anil Kumble, while also changing the franchise name to Punjab Kings, hoping for a turnaround in fortune. PBKS, who had the highest purse in the IPL 2021 Auction, did make some smart buys.

Mohammed Shami will not be overburdened with the responsibility of bowling upfront as well as at the death, following the arrivals of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

Punjab Kings have also bought the likes of Dawid Malan, Moises Henriques, and Shahrukh Khan to add more steel to their middle-order.

With just 10 days to go for IPL 2021, it will be interesting to see how the Punjab Kings line up for their first game. They will need to find the right playing XI as soon as they can if they want to win their maiden IPL title.