IPL 2021: Punjab Kings sign Adil Rashid for second half of tournament 

The Punjab Kings have managed to procure the services of Adil Rashid for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The franchise roped him in on Thursday (August 26) as a replacement for Jhye Richardson, who has already declared his unavailability for the remaining matches of the IPL.

It is a smart move by the franchise as pitches in the UAE usually assist spinners, so the presence of an international match-winner like Adil Rashid will strengthen their bowling attack. Punjab Kings shared the good news with their ardent fans through posts on their official social media handles. They shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"The one who will surely brighten up your feed - Adil Rashid ⭐️ We know we have chosen the right one to bowl the wrong ones 🕸😉 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021"

Adil Rashid will join his fellow England teammates Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan in the Punjab Kings squad this season. The trio will soon join the team's camp in the UAE in the coming weeks. Rashid will also be the third leg-spinner as the franchise already has Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi in their ranks.

A look at Adil Rashid's numbers in T20 cricket ahead of IPL debut for Punjab Kings

Adil Rashid has been a vital performer for England's white-ball teams for quite some time now. The 33-year old English leg spinner is usually one of the go-to bowlers for England skipper Eoin Morgan in the middle phase of the innings in T20I and ODI cricket. Here are his numbers in T20 internationals and his overall T20 cricket record as well.

In T20I cricket for England : Matches - 62 | Wickets - 65 | Average - 24.29 | ER - 7.48 | BBI - 4/35

Overall record in T20 cricket: Matches - 201 | Wickets - 232 | Average - 22.08 | ER - 7.43 | BBI - 4/19

