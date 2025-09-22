Punjab Kings star picks uncapped Indian among five best T20 bowlers after IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Shashank Singh named his five best bowlers in T20 cricket after the conclusion of IPL 2025. PBKS made it to the final but lost to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Appearing on South African legend AB De Villiers' YouTube channel, he was asked to pick the five best bowlers for a T20 side. Shashank began with ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been a force to reckon with across formats. In T20Is, he has bagged 92 wickets from 73 matches, while in the IPL, he has picked up 183 scalps from 145 matches.

The PBKS star then picked Sandeep Sharma, who has been a consistent performer over the years in the IPL. Sandeep has picked up 146 wickets from 137 matches. However, he has played only two T20Is so far with a solitary wicket.

Shashank also named Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Lasith Malinga. Malinga played 84 T20Is and ended with 107 wickets. In the cash-rich league, he bagged 170 scalps from 122 games, and in T20s overall, he claimed 390 wickets from 295 matches.

He then picked Sunil Narine and Yuzvendra Chahal as his two spinners. A veteran of the format, Narine has picked up 599 wickets from 567 matches, having played in several leagues across the globe. He is among the top wicket-takers in the IPL as well, with 192 scalps from 189 games so far.

Chahal, his PBKS teammate, is the highest wicket-taker in the league. He has bagged 221 wickets from 174 matches. In T20Is, Chahal has played 80 games and has 96 scalps to his name.

Shashank Singh played a key role in PBKS reaching IPL 2025 final

Meanwhile, Shashank Singh impressed with his batting in IPL 2025. The right-hander played an important role in helping PBKS reach the final. He scored 350 runs from 14 innings at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 153.50 with three half-centuries.

His highest score of an unbeaten 61 came in the final against RCB. He made these runs off just 30 balls with three boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 203.33. Shashank fought till the end, but his brilliant knock went in vain as PBKS failed to chase 191 runs. They were restricted to 184/7, falling marginally short.

Overall, he has played 41 matches in the league and has scored 773 runs at an average of 40.68 with a strike-rate of 157.75. He has five half-centuries to his name.

