Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and DC's last match in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host the game on Thursday, May 8.

The two teams have locked horns 33 times in the T20 league, with Punjab leading Delhi by 17-16 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, PBKS beat DC by four wickets in the second match of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, Delhi put up 174/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The top three – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Shai Hope – chipped in with 29 (21), 20 (12) and 33 (25), respectively. Abishek Porel, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant also contributed 32* (10), 21 (13), and 18 (13), respectively.

Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for PBKS, picking up two wickets apiece. Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Kagiso Rabada bagged one wicket each.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, Punjab achieved the target with four balls to spare. Sam Curran top-scored with 63 runs off 47 balls with the help of one maximum and six boundaries. Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 38* (21), 26 (17) and 22 (16), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, returning with two wickets apiece. Ishant Sharma also settled for a solitary wicket.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

PBKS scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

PBKS beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in their last match in Dharamsala on May 4.

Invited to bat first, the hosts posted 236/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh starred with the bat, smashing a quickfire 91 runs off 48 balls with the aid of seven maximums and six boundaries. Josh Inglis, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera also chipped in with 30 (14), 45 (25) and 16 (9), respectively. Meanwhile, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis stayed unbeaten on scores of 33 (15) and 15 (5), respectively.

Akash Singh and Digvesh Rathi emerged as the leading wicket-takers for the Super Giants, bagging two wickets each. Prince Yadav also scalped one wicket.

PBKS vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

In response, LSG managed 199/7. Ayush Badoni produced a fighting display with the bat, scoring 74 runs off 40 deliveries, comprising five sixes and as many boundaries. Abdul Samad also contributed 45 off 24, hitting four maximums and two boundaries.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the lot for Punjab, finishing with economical figures of 3/16, while Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

DC’s last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was abandoned on May 5 due to rain in Hyderabad. The rain played spoilsport after the first innings.

Asked to bat first, Delhi managed a paltry score of 133/7. The top five failed miserably, but Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma stood tall. The duo scored 41* (36) and 41 (26), respectively, to help the team reach a respectable score. They shared a 66-run partnership to rescue the team after they were reduced to 62/6. Apart from the duo, Vipraj Nigam contributed 18 off 17 deliveries.

DC vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

SRH captain Pat Cummins led by example with the ball, returning with figures of 3/19, while Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga bagged one wicket apiece.

