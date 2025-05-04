Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and LSG's last match in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host the game on Sunday, May 4.

The two teams have locked horns five times in the IPL, with the Super Giants leading the Kings by 3-2 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, PBKS beat LSG by eight wickets in match 13 of IPL 2025.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 171/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran chipped in with 28 (18) and 44 (30), respectively, after Mitchell Marsh departed for a golden duck. Later, Ayush Badoni, David Miller and Abdul Samad contributed 41 (33), 19 (18) and 27 (12), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for Punjab, returning with figures of 3/43, while Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, and Lockie Ferguson shared one wicket apiece.

In response, PBKS achieved the target with 22 balls to spare. Priyansh Arya departed for just eight, but Prabhsimran Singh starred with the bat, smashing 69 off 34 balls with the help of three sixes and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera remained unbeaten on 52 (30) and 43 (25), respectively. Digvesh Rathi bagged both wickets for the Lucknow-based franchise.

PBKS scorecard from their last IPL match

PBKS beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at Chepauk on April 20.

Put into bat first, CSK were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. The top order flopped, barring Sam Curran, who smashed a quickfire 88 off 47 balls, hitting four sixes and nine boundaries. Dewald Brevis also contributed 32 off 26, but others looked clueless.

Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with figures of 4/32, including a hat-trick. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen also bagged two wickets apiece. Harpreet Brar and Azmatullah Omarzai shared one each.

In response, Punjab achieved the target with two balls to spare. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, hitting 72 off 41 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh also struck 54 off 36 deliveries, comprising three maximums and five boundaries. Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh also chipped in with an identical 23.

Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets each for CSK, while Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad scalped one wicket apiece.

LSG scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs in their last IPL 2025 match at Wankhede on April 27.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 215/7. Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries, scoring 58 (32) and 54 (28), respectively. Meanwhile, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch chipped in with their 20s.

Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav bagged two wickets each for Lucknow, while Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi shared one wicket apiece.

In response, the Super Giants were bundled out for 161 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, and David Miller put up fighting efforts with the bat, scoring 34 (24), 27 (15), 35 (22), and 24 (16), but failed to take the team over the line.

Jaspri Bumrah was the pick of the lot for Mumbai, finishing with scintillating figures of 4/22, while Trent Boult bagged three wickets. Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch shared two and one wicket, respectively.

