Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and MI's last match in IPL 2025

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on Sunday, June 1.

Ad

While MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, PBKS are getting another chance to reach the final despite losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 because they finished in the top two (first) in the points table.

The two teams have locked horns 33 times in IPL, with Mumbai leading Punjab 18-15 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, PBKS beat MI by seven wickets in match 69 of IPL 2025.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 184/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton chipped in with scores of 24 (21) and 27 (20), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 off 39 with the help of two maximums and six boundaries before getting trapped lbw by Arshdeep Singh off the last ball of the innings.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, and Will Jacks chipped in with 26 (15), 20 (12), and 17 (8), respectively. Arshdeep, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak were the pick of the lot for PBKS, returning with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Harpreet Brar scalped one wicket.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, Punjab achieved the target with nine balls in hand. Priyansh Arya gave a promising start, scoring 62 off 35 deliveries laced with two sixes and nine boundaries. Josh Inglis also looked solid for his quickfire 73 off 42, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries. The duo shared a 109-run partnership after Prabhsimran Singh departed cheaply.

Ad

Skipper Shreyas Iyer stayed unbeaten on 26 off 16. He slammed a match-winning six to take his team past the finish line. Mitchell Santner put up a fighting display with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 2/41. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah proved economical for his 1/23 in his quota of four overs.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

PBKS lost to RCB by eight wickets in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on May 29.

Ad

Invited to bat first, Punjab were bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. Prabshimran Singh (18 off 10), Marcus Stoinis (26 off 17), and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 off 12) were the three batters to reach double digits as the batting unit collapsed.

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood were the wreaker-in-chiefs with the ball for RCB, returning with excellent figures of 3/17 and 3/21, respectively. Yash Dayal also bagged two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd scalped one each.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 scorecard.

In response, RCB made light work of the run chase, achieving the target in 10 overs. Phil Salt starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with scores of 12 (12) and 19 (13), respectively. Skipper Rajat Patidar stayed unbeaten on 15 off eight deliveries. He smashed the match-winning six to take his team over the line. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson and Musheer Khan bagged one wicket apiece for PBKS.

Ad

PBKS vs RCB 2025 Qualifier 1 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

MI beat GT by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on May 30.

Ad

Batting first, Mumbai put up 228/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow provided a terrific start as the duo put on an 84-run stand for the opening wicket. Rohit smashed 81 runs off 50 balls with the help of four sixes and nine boundaries. Bairstow was equally brilliant for his 47 off 22 deliveries, scoring at a stunning strike rate of 213.64, comprising three maximums and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and skipper Hardik Pandya also added 33 (20), 25 (11), and 22* (9), respectively, to the scoreline. Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna emerged as the leading wicket-takers, picking up two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj also bagged one wicket.

Ad

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Eliminator scorecard.

In response, GT managed 208/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill perished for 1, but Sai Sudharsan put up a fighting effort with the bat, scoring 80 runs off 49 balls, including one six and 10 boundaries. Washington Sundar and Kusal Mendis kept the momentum in GT’s favor by scoring 48 (24) and 20 (10), respectively.

Ad

Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan scored 24 (15), 16 (11), and 13 (7), respectively. The trio failed to finish things off for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Trent Boult starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 2/56, while Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Santner, and Ashwani Kumar bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs GT 2025 Eliminator scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More