Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and MI's last match in IPL 2025

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on Sunday, June 1.
While MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, PBKS are getting another chance to reach the final despite losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 because they finished in the top two (first) in the points table.
The two teams have locked horns 33 times in IPL, with Mumbai leading Punjab 18-15 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, PBKS beat MI by seven wickets in match 69 of IPL 2025.
Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 184/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton chipped in with scores of 24 (21) and 27 (20), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 off 39 with the help of two maximums and six boundaries before getting trapped lbw by Arshdeep Singh off the last ball of the innings.
Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, and Will Jacks chipped in with 26 (15), 20 (12), and 17 (8), respectively. Arshdeep, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak were the pick of the lot for PBKS, returning with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Harpreet Brar scalped one wicket.
In response, Punjab achieved the target with nine balls in hand. Priyansh Arya gave a promising start, scoring 62 off 35 deliveries laced with two sixes and nine boundaries. Josh Inglis also looked solid for his quickfire 73 off 42, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries. The duo shared a 109-run partnership after Prabhsimran Singh departed cheaply.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer stayed unbeaten on 26 off 16. He slammed a match-winning six to take his team past the finish line. Mitchell Santner put up a fighting display with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 2/41. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah proved economical for his 1/23 in his quota of four overs.
PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game
PBKS lost to RCB by eight wickets in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on May 29.
Invited to bat first, Punjab were bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. Prabshimran Singh (18 off 10), Marcus Stoinis (26 off 17), and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 off 12) were the three batters to reach double digits as the batting unit collapsed.
Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood were the wreaker-in-chiefs with the ball for RCB, returning with excellent figures of 3/17 and 3/21, respectively. Yash Dayal also bagged two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd scalped one each.
In response, RCB made light work of the run chase, achieving the target in 10 overs. Phil Salt starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with scores of 12 (12) and 19 (13), respectively. Skipper Rajat Patidar stayed unbeaten on 15 off eight deliveries. He smashed the match-winning six to take his team over the line. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson and Musheer Khan bagged one wicket apiece for PBKS.
MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match
MI beat GT by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on May 30.
Batting first, Mumbai put up 228/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow provided a terrific start as the duo put on an 84-run stand for the opening wicket. Rohit smashed 81 runs off 50 balls with the help of four sixes and nine boundaries. Bairstow was equally brilliant for his 47 off 22 deliveries, scoring at a stunning strike rate of 213.64, comprising three maximums and four boundaries.
Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and skipper Hardik Pandya also added 33 (20), 25 (11), and 22* (9), respectively, to the scoreline. Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna emerged as the leading wicket-takers, picking up two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj also bagged one wicket.
In response, GT managed 208/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill perished for 1, but Sai Sudharsan put up a fighting effort with the bat, scoring 80 runs off 49 balls, including one six and 10 boundaries. Washington Sundar and Kusal Mendis kept the momentum in GT’s favor by scoring 48 (24) and 20 (10), respectively.
Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan scored 24 (15), 16 (11), and 13 (7), respectively. The trio failed to finish things off for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Trent Boult starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 2/56, while Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Santner, and Ashwani Kumar bagged one wicket apiece.
