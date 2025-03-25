"Punjab might be thinking because they had a choice" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ashutosh Sharma's knock in DC's IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Ashutosh Sharma for playing a match-winning knock in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He opined that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) might wonder whether they made the right choice while retaining Prabhsimran Singh ahead of Ashutosh before the mega auction.

LSG set DC a 210-run target after being asked to bat first in an IPL 2025 game in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. Ashutosh smashed an unbeaten 66 off 31 deliveries to help the Capitals register a one-wicket win with three deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Ashutosh's game-defining knock when the Delhi Capitals were in a precarious situation might have forced the Punjab Kings to reflect on their pre-auction retentions.

"Yesterday's biggest story was Ashutosh Sharma. It's his second season. People figure you out in the second season. Nobody knows anything in the first season. You come suddenly and play some shots and gather the limelight. However, people come with planning next year. So the second season is always tougher than the first one," Chopra said (9:30).

"They were 65/5. He was on 12 or 13 off 17 balls at one stage. Vipraj (Nigam) was hitting from the other end, but he was going slowly because he knew the match wouldn't be decided there. Punjab might be thinking because they had a choice, whether to retain an Indian uncapped opener or an Indian uncapped finisher. They went with the keeper. I am talking about Prabhsimran Singh," he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ashutosh Sharma hit straight sixes without stepping out against pacers and spinners. He wondered where the opposing bowlers should bowl to such a batter.

"Who won you the match?" - Aakash Chopra lauds Kuldeep Yadav's spell in DC's IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Kuldeep Yadav (right) registered figures of 2/20 in four overs in DC's IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Kuldeep Yadav (4/20) bowled the match-winning spell in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"The second big story in this game for me was Kuldeep Yadav. Who wins a bat vs bat contest? Who won you the match? Of course, Ashutosh was spoken about later, but if you give 20 runs in four overs and bowl 15 dot balls, you can consider it anything above gold dust," he said (11:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Kuldeep picked up the prized wicket of Rishabh Pant (0) apart from being economical.

"Everyone was getting thrashed and he did an incredible job. It's a small ground. He bowled with flight and who did he dismiss - Rishabh Pant. I think he was absolutely phenomenal," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also praised Vipraj Nigam for playing a crucial cameo after DC were reduced to 113/6. The spin-bowling all-rounder smashed 39 runs off 15 deliveries and added 55 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashutosh Sharma in just 3.4 overs.

