'Punjabi Daddy' Chris Gayle ready to shoot new music video

Chris Gayle will soon start shooting for a new music video. The Universe Boss will appear in the clip in his 'Punjabi Daddy' avatar.

The Punjab Kings all-rounder posted a couple of videos on his Instagram story on Monday (May 24), where he could be seen wearing a turban. Chris Gayle enjoyed a 'Punjabi Daddy' look as he revealed he was excited to begin shooting for his new music video on Tuesday.

"Can't wait to shoot tomorrow. Punjabi Daddy gonna be fire," Chris Gayle captioned one of his Instagram stories.

Chris Gayle has been quite active on social media in recent times. He is currently enjoying his time in the Maldives and regularly updates fans with his new photos from the island country.

Gayle arrived in India in April to participate in IPL 2021. The left-handed batter was a member of the Punjab Kings squad. Interestingly, the Kings used him as their No.3 batsman in the competition. Gayle played in all eight games for the Punjab Kings in the first phase of IPL 2021, scoring 178 runs.

Chris Gayle could not replicate his IPL 2020 performances in the 2021 season

Chris Gayle did not record a single half-century in the first eight matches of IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Playing his fourth season for the Mohali-based franchise, Chris Gayle surprisingly struggled to clear the boundary in IPL 2021. Last year, he played only seven games for Punjab, where he amassed 288 runs at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137. The Caribbean star smashed three half-centuries in seven innings.

However, in IPL 2021, he could not touch the 50-run mark even once in his eight appearances. In 2020, Gayle hit 23 sixes in seven games as opposed to just eight maximums this year. Punjab Kings fans will expect Gayle to perform better in the second phase of IPL 2021.