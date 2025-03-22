Quinton de Kock falls soon after getting dropped for 4 in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener [Watch]

Quinton de Kock failed to deliver with the bat in the IPL 2025 opener between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. The left-handed batter perished for just four runs off five balls, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma off Josh Hazlewood in the first over of the contest. This came after Suyash Sharma dropped a sitter from the Proteas batter a couple of balls before.

Ad

The dismissal came off the fifth delivery. Hazlewood bowled a sharp back of a length ball shaping into the left-hander. De Kock didn’t get any room as he tried to cut it through the point region. All he managed was a thick inside edge to the right of the wicketkeeper, who impressed with a lovely low catch.

De Kock didn’t even wait for the umpire’s decision as he took a walk back to the pavilion.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB opt to bowl against KKR in IPL 2025 opener

RCB’s newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar chose to bowl after winning the toss in the IPL 2025 opening contest against the defending champions KKR. The 31-year-old said at the toss (via ESPNcricinfo):

“The pitch looks good. There will be help for fast bowlers, but not as much. Excited to lead in the IPL. The preparation has been great. Looking forward to a great tournament. We are going with three fast bowlers and two spinners.”

Ad

Like RCB, KKR also picked three pacers and two spinners. The Knight Riders’ new skipper Ajinkya Rahane said:

“It's an honour to lead this wonderful franchise. The core group remains same, and we are looking forward to bat well first and then defend the total. Everyone has settled in quickly. Not much to say or do. Just allow them to play the game and enjoy. We also have three fast bowlers and two spinners.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

KKR enjoy an upper hand against RCB in head-to-head contests with a 20-14 win ratio in 34 matches. However, RCB failed to beat the Knight Riders in their last two seasons (four matches). They will be keen to end their losing streak against the men in Purple and Gold.

Follow the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback