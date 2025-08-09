"I'm happy to stay back in Kerala" - R Ashwin hilariously reacts to IPL trade rumors in chat with Sanju Samson [Watch]

India's spin bowling legend Ravichandran Ashwin hilariously reacted to rumors of trade deals in the IPL that have been doing the rounds recently. In a chat with Sanju Samson, whose future with Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been a matter of debate over the last couple of days, Ashwin joked that he was ready to directly trade himself.As per a recent report in Cricbuzz, Samson is unhappy with the RR management and has requested the franchise to either trade or release him. Meanwhile, another report has claimed that Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to part ways and that spin legend is set to give up his role as the Director of Operations at the CSK Academy.Reacting to IPL-related rumors that have been doing the rounds in the last couple of days, Ashwin, in a cheeky manner, is seen telling Samson in a teaser of the upcoming episode of Kutti Stories with Ash:&quot;I have a lot of questions to ask. But before that, I thought I'll come directly and trade myself. I am happy to stay back in Kerala. There are a lot of rumors going on. Neither do I know of anything. So, I thought I'll reach out to you and ask you. If I can stay back in Kerala and you can travel back to Chennai.&quot;The 38-year-old off-spinner was purchased by CSK at the IPL 2025 auction for a whopping ₹9.75 crore. However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer had an underwhelming season, picking up seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 40.42. As for Samson, there have been reports that CSK are keen to sign the keeper-batter for the 2026 edition of the IPL.&quot;Maybe send R Ashwin back to Rajasthan&quot; - Former India opener on how CSK can get Samson for IPL 2026Former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need Samson's services more than CSK. He, however, opined that the Chennai franchise could also look at acquiring the services of the stumper by sending Ashwin to Rajasthan. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:&quot;They could look at a possible trade, maybe send R Ashwin back to Rajasthan, who need a spinner. He’s played there before and could fill a gap. So that’s not out of the question either.&quot;Samson is the leading run-getter for the RR franchise. In 155 matches, he has scored 4,219 runs at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 140.53, with the aid of two hundreds and 26 half-centuries.