R Ashwin’s YouTube channel won’t cover CSK games after social media controversy during IPL 2025: Reports

Veteran spinner R Ashwin's YouTube channel will not cover Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) games for the rest of the IPL 2025 season. This comes on the back of a controversy, which erupted after the comments made by the guest on the channel regarding CSK's player selections in the IPL 2025 auction.

Last week, former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Prasanna Agoram, criticized the franchise's decision to secure the services of Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad in the auction, despite having veterans like Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Chennai-based franchise shelled out ₹10 crore to include Ahmad in their squad. As per Agoram, the side should have opted for a batter instead of using the money for a third spinner.

However, the concerned video was taken down after a social media backlash from the fans. In the latest video uploaded on Ashwin's YouTube channel 'Ashwin,' the admin's note in the comments section confirmed that they will 'step away' from covering CSK's games. The note read:

"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season."

The statement further added:

"We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions."

"We appreciate all those who engage thoughtfully with the spirit of the show. Your feedback continues to help us refine and improve what we've built over the years. The Small Council will continue with all non-CSK games as usual. Looking forward to witnessing the rest of this exciting IPL season with all of you," the statement concluded.

CSK's Noor Ahmad is the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2025

Despite the controversy around his selection in the squad, Noor Ahmad continues to impress with his skills in IPL 2025. The left-arm spinner is currently the Purple Cap holder with 10 wickets in four games.

Ahmad's best figures of 4/18 came in only his first appearance for the Super Kings against Mumbai Indians (MI). His contributions helped the side to restrict Mumbai to 155 and eventually win the game by four wickets.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin has been mediocre in the season so far with three wickets in four appearances. Ravindra Jadeja also hasn't done well, picking only two wickets in four games.

After winning their opening game against MI, CSK has sustained three losses on the trot. They will look to get back to winning ways against Punjab Kings on Tuesday (April 8) in Mullanpur.

