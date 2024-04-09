Afghanistan and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurabaz took MS Dhoni's autograph on a bat after the IPL 2024 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

Gurbaz is yet to play a game this season as KKR have preferred Phil Salt for the opening and wicketkeeper role this season so far. As a result, the Afghanistan player is warming the bench for the Knight Riders and waiting for his chance.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz took to his official X handle this evening and posted a picture of himself in the company of MS Dhoni while holding an autographed bat. He also added an interesting caption about living life. Sharing the post on X, Gurbaz wrote:

"Stop worrying about the past. Stop thinking about the future. Just live in the moment and be happy. !MS"

Ruturaj Gaikwad guides CSK to a comfortable 7-wicket victory against KKR in the company of MS Dhoni

KKR batted first after losing the toss in the contest. The visiting batters could not perform well on a slow track as Kolkata Knight Riders could only score 137/9 in the first innings. CSK players Ravindra Jadeja (3/18), Tushar Deshpande (3/33), and Mustafizur Rahman (2/22) bowled magnificently to restrict the opposition to a low total.

In reply, CSK reached 141/3 in 17.4 overs and won the match clinically by seven wickets. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shouldered the responsibility and led them from the front with an unbeaten knock of 67* (58).

Chennai fans also got a glimpse of their beloved Thala at the end of the match, as MS Dhoni walked out to the crease and faced three balls before Ruturaj finished the match with a four.

Gaikwad reflected on the win after the match, saying:

"Little bit of nostalgia for me. My first IPL fifty as captain, Mahi bhai was there with me in the end. The wicket was little tricky but didn't want the youngsters to put under pressure. It was a 150 160 wicket. Thought it was not was a six hitting pitch."

He added:

"I think it is what we have been following. Jaddu always comes after the powerplay and gives us momentum. To be honest with this team I don't really need to tell anything in the bowling or the fielding department.Everyone is in a good headspace and Mahi bhai and Fleming are there."

Chennai Super Kings will next face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 14.