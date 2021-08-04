Rahul Chahar celebrates his 22nd birthday in the Maldives with his girlfriend

Mumbai Indians leg spinner Rahul Chahar celebrated his 22nd birthday in the company of his girlfriend in the Maldives on Wednesday (August 4). He was part of the Indian team that competed in the white ball series against Sri Lanka last month.

Rahul Chahar shared a photograph on his official Instagram handle to update fans about his whereabouts on his birthday. In the photo, he can be seen posing with his girlfriend at a scenic location in the Maldives.

The leg-spinner shared the following post and captioned it:

"What better birthday can I ask for ? #lostinparadise"

Fans last saw Rahul Chahar in action during the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in the last week of July. He played two T20Is on the tour and picked up four wickets at an average of 10.50, with 3/15 being his best figures.

The leg-spinner also made his ODI debut during the same tour in the final game of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka. He traveled to the Maldives after the series against Sri Lanka to ring in his birthday. Rahul Chahar will next be seen in action during the second phase of the IPL in October when he turns up for Mumbai Indians.

Rahul Chahar has grabbed every opportunity that has come his way to play for Team India: Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former India Test opener Aakash Chopra opined that Rahul Chahar has performed well in the limited appearances he has made for Team India.

He further added that if the leg-spinner continues in the same vein and performs well in the IPL, Team India might rope him into playing XI at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Aakash Chopra said:

“Rahul Chahar doesn’t not play regularly in the Team India squad since Yuzvendra Chahal is the No. 1 leg-spinner. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are also other spin options Team India have. Varun Chakravarthy is also trying to make a name as a mystery spinner. But Chahar has grabbed every opportunity that has come his way to play for Team India."

"Chahar bowls with a lot of confidence and is incisive and accurate. He bowls quick through the air and the ball often zips past the batsman on pitching. From his action, it seems like he is bowling a googly when he is actually delivering a leg-spinner. He has got this mystery about him and variations, which remind me a little about Rashid Khan. If he does well in the IPL, Team India will be tempted to play him in the T20 World Cup along with Chahal,” added Chopra.

