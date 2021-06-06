"I was very close" - Rahul Chahar yearning to make his Test dream a reality

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is eager to leave his mark on Test cricket for India. He wistfully recalled being 'very close' to his dreams during India's recent Test series against England but acknowledged that he still needed to work hard to prove himself.

Rahul Chahar got his maiden call-up to India's Test squad as cover for Axar Patel during the four-match Test series.

However, Shahbaz Nadeem got the nod ahead of him and Patel regained fitness after the first Test, prompting the selectors to withdraw the leggie from the team.

Rahul Chahar said it was his childhood dream to win India's Test cap and he's ready to go step-by-step towards achieving it.

"Yes, I would love to wear it (India's whites) because I have had this dream since I was an 8-year-old to win India's Test match cap. I was very close to it, especially during the Test matches against England. I was on standby and was also included in the squad for one game. So, I am very close but still, I have to go step-by-step and work hard and prove myself," Chahar told India TV.

Rahul Chahar has been added to the 🇮🇳 Test squad vs England alongside Shahbaz Nadeem to replace injured Axar Patel.



Rahul and Nadeem were training with the squad as part of the standby group of players. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG @rdchahar1 pic.twitter.com/32nX17x9Wg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 5, 2021

Rahul Chahar has featured in three T20Is for India, picking up as many wickets at an average of 31.66.

His first-class record is more commendable. In 17 matches, the 21-year-old has 69 wickets to his name, including seven five-wicket hauls at 28.62.

"I am well-prepared for Sri Lankan tour" - Rahul Chahar

For now, Rahul Chahar is likely to be selected for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will see most of India's fringe players and white-ball specialists in action.

Although Chahar isn't thinking 'too far ahead', he said he is well-prepared and up for the challenge.

"I don't think too far ahead but obviously I am well-prepared. Sri Lankan pitches are considered good for spinners. I am well-prepared and I will try my best to perform well if I get selected."

The tour will comprise of three ODIs and three T20Is starting July 13.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar