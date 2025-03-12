Rahul Dravid gets injured while playing cricket; set to join IPL 2025 camp soon [In Picture]

Head coach Rahul Dravid is set to join the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp on Wednesday (March 12) in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2025. The development comes while Dravid is still recovering from an injury he sustained during his appearance for Vijaya CC in the KSCA Group 1 Division III game on March 2.

Ad

Dravid featured for the Vijaya CC with his son Anvay, who served as the wicket-keeper in their clash against Jayanagar Cricketers. Batting first, the side was in trouble at 12/3 when Dravid arrived at the crease.

After only two balls, Dravid felt discomfort in his leg but carried on to resurrect the team's innings. The duo stitched together a 66-ball 43-run partnership before the former Indian captain was retired hurt for 29 off 28, which was due to him pulling his calf muscle.

Ad

Trending

Anvay scored 22 off 56, as Vijaya CC posted 149 in 40 overs. The opposition successfully sealed the chase under 32 overs.

Rahul Dravid was announced as the head coach of the Royals in IPL 2025 after he served the same role for the Indian men's team. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

On Wednesday, RR posted a picture of Dravid on their social media handles, with the 52-year-old wearing a cast on his left leg. Nevertheless, they confirmed his presence in the camp, writing:

Ad

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur 💗."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahul Dravid has a history with Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Rahul Dravid featured for the Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2011 to IPL 13 while serving as leader in the last two seasons. He scored 1,276 runs in 45 innings at an average of 29.67, with seven fifties to his name.

Thereafter, Dravid worked as a team director and mentor of the Royals in the next two seasons. During his five-year stay, the franchise qualified for the playoffs on two occasions (2013 and 2015).

In IPL 2025, Rahul Dravid will have Kumar Sangakkara (Director of Cricket) and Shane Bond (bowling coach) for company in the RR camp. Vikram Rathour will be the batting coach, the same role he served during Dravid's tenure with the Indian cricket team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️