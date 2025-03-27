Rahul Dravid meets Quinton de Kock in crutches to appreciate his 97* off 61 balls in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid entered the field in crutches to appreciate Quinton de Kock after his match-winning knock in the IPL 2025 clash between RR and KKR on Wednesday, March 26. KKR beat Rajasthan by eight wickets.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted 151/9 on the board from their 20 overs. In reply, KKR got over the line comfortably in just 17.3 overs with eight wickets to spare, led by an unbeaten 97 from Quinton de Kock.

The left-hander's innings came off just 61 balls, including eight fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 159.02. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock in the end.

Rahul Dravid had fractured his leg before the start of the IPL 2025 season but is in Rajasthan's camp with the team, carrying out his duties as the head coach. He was also spotted in a wheelchair before the start of the game.

Entering the field with crutches after the game, Dravid appreciated Quinton de Kock for his innings by patting him on the back and having a short conversation with him as well, as can be seen in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

IPL redemption for Quinton de Kock in 2025 season?

Quinton de Kock did not have a great last season in the IPL. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, he only managed to score 250 runs from 11 innings in 2024 and had an average of 22.72 with a strike-rate of 134.40.

He was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. During the auction, KKR acquired his services for ₹3.60 crore, which was a steal buy for a player like him.

In their first game of the new season against RCB, he scored only four runs off five balls. However, against Rajasthan next up, the left-handed wicket-keeper batter reminded everyone of his capabilities with the bat with a match-winning knock.

For the defending champions, it was important to register a win after an opening loss, and the South African stood up. This innings will boost his confidence as well, as he will look to have a successful season after an average outing in 2024.

