Rahul Dravid's expression as umpires inspect Riyan Parag's bat goes viral during DC vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

With Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batter Riyan Parag's bat being checked twice, head coach Rahul Dravid's expression has gone viral. It was during their IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, April 16.
Bat checks by umpires on the field are becoming normal this IPL season. Umpires have been checking the bats with a measuring gauge, and players like Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje even failed the test. In the game between RR and DC, Riyan Parag's bat was checked twice by the umpires.
While Parag was engaged in a discussion with the umpire during the bat checks, it was head coach Rahul Dravid's reaction that caught everyone's attention. Dravid had a rather cold and annoyed expression on his face.
Watch the incident and Dravid's expression that followed in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Riyan Parag fails to take RR home, faces criticism for walking out during Super Over
The Delhi Capitals batted first and posted a total of 188/5 from 20 overs. Chasing the target, RR got off to a brilliant start and had the game under their control. However, Sanju Samson, who batting on 31 off just 19 balls, had to retire hurt in what was a big blow for RR.
Riyan Parag then walked in but was struggling against the spinners. He managed to hit one boundary but never really got going and was eventually dismissed for just eight runs off 11 balls.
While Nitish Rana did manage to get things under control once again, some brilliant death bowling from DC took the game to the Super Over in the end. Surprisingly, Riyan Parag was sent to bat along with Shimron Hetmyer over Rana, who had scored 51 off just 28 balls, was batted beautifully.
This decision did not sit well with the fans. Rajasthan managed to make just 11 runs off the Super Over, and Delhi Capitals chased it down with ease to finally walk away with the two points.
Riyan Parag was criticised by many viewers for walking out during the Super Over when he was struggling earlier as well.
