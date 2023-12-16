Rahul Sharma reacts to Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024

Former India cricketer Rahul Sharma gave his reaction to Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On on Saturday, December 16, the former India leg-spinner paid his rich tributes to Rohit with a post on X (formerly Twitter). He tagged Rohit and captioned the post with the word, "Brotherman", with a blue heart, Indian flag, and star emojis.

Rahul Sharma's latest post on X ft. Rohit Sharma.

For the unversed, Rahul played with Rohit at the now-defunct Deccan Chargers during the former’s debut IPL season in 2010. Later, Rohit joined the Mumbai-based franchise while Rahul joined the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2011. The duo have also played together for India in international cricket.

Sharma’s exit as MI captain also marked the end of an era. The Mumbaikar led the franchise to five IPL trophies and one Champions League title during his decade-long stint as skipper (2013-2023).

In his IPL career, Rahul scalped 40 wickets in 44 matches. The leg-spinner from Punjab was recently seen in action during the recently concluded Legends League Cricket. The 37-year-old picked up six wickets in four games for Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians pay rich tributes to Rohit Sharma for exceptional leadership in IPL

The Mumbai Indians, through various channels, have paid fulsome tributes to Rohit Sharma following Hardik Pandya's anointment as the former's successor.

MI’s Global Head of Performance, Mahela Jayawardena, lauded Rohit for bringing unparalleled success to the team during his captaincy tenure. In a statement, he said:

“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL.”

As captain, Rohit led the Mumbai-based franchise to 87 wins in 158 matches. With five IPL titles, he is placed on top for joint-most titles as skipper alongside Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in the T20 league.