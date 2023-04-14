“Rahul Tewatia and Punjab is a love story” - Shubman Gill’s cheeky remark after GT’s win over PBKS

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill has admitted that he should have finished the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). While speaking about the close finish, though, he made a cheeky remark, stating that Rahul Tewatia and Punjab Kings 'is a love story'.

Gujarat beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

Chasing 154, GT’s innings was guided by Gill, who top-scored with 67 off 49 balls. However, the batter was dismissed in the last over, bowled by Sam Curran as he missed a heave.

The match got tight, but with four needed off two balls, Tewatia scooped Curran over fine-leg for the winning boundary. Speaking after the game, Gill commented:

"Wicket got a bit challenging in the end. Was harder to hit sixes with the old ball. It's a big ground. Was important to keep hitting the gaps, run as hard as possible. I should've finished the match. Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) is a love story. In these type of games, there's definitely pressure on both teams. It's about trying to minimise dot balls.”

Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Tewatia slammed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes against Punjab in IPL 2020. Playing for GT last year, he clubbed Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes, with 12 needed off two balls.

Gill added that it was crucial for the team to have a good powerplay since batting got a bit tougher towards the end. He explained:

"It was difficult for them (PBKS) also to score runs against old ball. Was important to have a good powerplay. We ticked that box. It wasn't a big score. Was important to keep hitting the singles.”

Gujarat got off to an impressive start in the chase as Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 19) added 48 for the opening wicket.

Sai Sudharsan (19 off 20) and skipper Hardik Pandya (eight) could not make much of a contribution, but Gill kept GT ahead in the contest with a fine half-century.

“He bowled magnificently” - Gill praises Mohit Sharma

While Gill top-scored with 67, it was pacer Mohit Sharma who was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2/18. Praising the bowler, who made his debut for GT in the match, Gill said:

“He looked good in the nets also. He has a good yorker. He bowled magnificently with the slower one, using the boundaries. Was a great GT debut for him.”

Gujarat’s win on Thursday was their third in four matches in IPL 2023. They will next take on the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

