Rahul Tripathi gets picked up by SRH for ₹8.50 crore at IPL 2022 auction 

Uncapped Indian batter Rahul Tripathi triggered a bidding war at the ongoing ten-franchise mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The right-hander was ultimately picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a whopping ₹8.50 crore.

The 30-year-old impressed many with his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he excelled in the role of a floater in their batting order.

Tripathi's impactful performances in the cash-rich league have helped him earn a hefty paycheck for the upcoming edition.

Tripathi's first IPL season came with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and apart from Kolkata Knight Riders, he has also plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in the past.

He has featured in 62 matches in his IPL career, in which he has mustered 1385 runs at a strike rate of 136.3. The talented batter has seven half-centuries to his name in the competition. With 397 runs, he was KKR's second-highest run-getter last year.

Apart from Tripathi, the 2016 champions have signed the likes of Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran so far at this year's mega-auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the franchise had named skipper Kane Williamson and the young uncapped pair of Abdul Samad ( ₹4 crore) and Umran Malik (₹4 crore) as their three retention picks.

A look at Rahul Tripathi's salary over the years in IPL

Tripathi pocketed ₹10 lakh for representing the Rising Pune Supergiant in his maiden IPL season.

He was then signed by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹3.40 crore. He spent two years with the inaugural champions.

For his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Tripathi's salary was ₹60 lakh per season. He was successful in carving a niche for himself in the team's star-studded batting order during his two-year stay.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar