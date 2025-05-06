Rahul Vaidya sings famous Punjabi song to take subtle dig at Virat Kohli fans amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya has stirred controversy with his recent comments on Virat Kohli and the star batter's fans amid the ongoing IPL 2025. The 37-year-old added fuel to the fire by taking yet another subtle dig at Kohli's supporters.

After being targeted for his sarcastic comments on Kohli blocking him on Instagram, the music artist faced the wrath of many fans. Unhappy with his family members being subjected to abuse, Vaidya addressed Kohli's fans as '2 kaudi ke jokers' (jokers of no value) in an Instagram story.

He shared a reel on Tuesday, May 6, to once again poke Kohli's fans by singing a few lines from singer and actor Hardy Sandhu's song 'Joker'. Sharing the video of him humming the lines 'saari umar main joker jeha banya reha', Vaidya wrote:

"My new fav song since yesterday"

It is worth mentioning that during a media interaction with Pinkvilla last December, Rahul Vaidya revealed that Kohli had blocked him on Instagram. He said:

"Mujhe zyada pata nahi kyu ki Virat Kohli ne block hi kar diya hai mujhe toh Instagram pe. Mujhe aaj tak samaj hi nahi aya bhai ne block kyu kiya (I don't know much because Virat Kohli has blocked me on Instagram. Till today I don't know why did he block me). He is one of the best batsmen of our country. Toh pata nahi, shayad kuch hua hoga (I don't know, maybe something had happened)."

Virat Kohli has looked in wonderful form in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is currently the leading run-getter of the season, aggregating 505 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 143.46.

"Instagram ki algorithm ne bola hoga" - Rahul Vaidya's take on Virat Kohli blocking him on Instagram

Virat Kohli mistakenly liked a post from one of actress Avneet Kaur's fan pages on Instagram recently, which grabbed a lot of attention. The former India captain later clarified that he didn't intend to like the post and it could be a case of an algorithm glitch.

Rahul Vaidya cheekily commented that Kohli blocking him on Instagram could also be because of a similar glitch. He said in an Instagram story:

"So guys Virat Kohli has blocked me as you all know. So I think woh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi. Woh Virat Kohli ne block nahin kiya hoga. Instagram ki algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki ek kaam kar mai tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hu (I think this must also be an Instagram glitch. Virat Kohli would not have blocked me. The Instagram algorithm would have told Virat Kohli that I will block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf)."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be seen in action on Friday, May 9, as RCB take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More