"Raina probably loves Dhoni more than Sakshi does"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's dominating victory vs DC in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With this win, CSK have inched closer to securing a playoff spot as they now have 15 points, with two league games left.

After opting to bat first, CSK managed to reach 167/8 in 20 overs on the back of useful contributions from multiple batters. As many as six batters scored in 20s, with Shivam Dube's 25 being the highest among them. Mitchell Marsh scalped three wickets, while Axar Patel bagged two scalps for DC.

Deepak Chahar dismissed both Delhi Capitals openers David Warner and Phil Salt inside three overs to give CSK a great start in defense of 168. DC suffered another huge blow in the next over as Mitchell Marsh was run-out after a misunderstanding with Manish Pandey.

Rilee Rossouw (35 off 37 balls) and Pandey (27 off 29 balls) played sedate knocks and built a 59-run partnership while tackling the Chennai spinners in the middle overs. However, the increasing asking rate eventually led to their downfall, as they perished while trying to up the ante.

Axar Patel (21 off 12 balls) played a cameo in the end, but the match was firmly in CSK's control by then. DC could only reach 140/8 in 20 overs and went on to lose the match by 27 runs. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner reflected on the loss, saying:

"We know opening combinations are crucial. We know their spinners are good enough to bring it back in the middle. It was us throwing our wickets away. We did not probably go as hard as he should have in the middle. 50 dots as well and we won't win many matches if that happens. (On the score) I think that was a very gettable total.

"We had to start well and then back ourselves towards the back end. There were four overs in the middle where we were not able to rotate strike. On this venue, you have to put pressure back onto the spinners."

CSK vs DC IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night. They expressed their feelings through some interesting memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

