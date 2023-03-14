Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag makes a bold prediction for himself ahead of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag was in fantastic form during the recently-concluded Guwahati Premier League. The youngster expects his purple patch to continue in IPL 2023, as he made a bold prediction for himself ahead of the new season.

Parag posted a short message on Twitter earlier today, saying that he was getting an intuition that he would hit four sixes in an over during IPL 2023. The all-rounder wrote:

"My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.."

Riyan Paragg @ParagRiyan My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.. My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..

Fans on Twitter lauded Riyan Parag for posting a bold prediction ahead of IPL 2023. Many of them believed that he would accomplish the feat of smashing four sixes in an over during one of the IPL games. Some even opined that he could smash six sixes in one over.

On the other side, some fans trolled him as well, reminding that the level of bowling in the IPL is superior to that in other domestic tournaments. It will be interesting to see if Riyan Parag's prediction comes true in IPL 2023.

Riyan Parag will play an IPL match on his home ground for the first time this year

Rajasthan Royals will return to the Sawai Man Singh Stadium for the first time since 2019 in IPL 2023. They will play five of their seven home matches in Jaipur. The Royals will play their other two home matches at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#HallaBol #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter Riyan Parag with a bold prediction ahead of IPL 2023 🤞🏏 Riyan Parag with a bold prediction ahead of IPL 2023 🤞🏏#HallaBol #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/IEdIYfu3wu

Guwahati has never hosted an IPL match before. The Barspara Cricket Stadium will make its IPL debut on April 5 when the Rajasthan Royals take on the Punjab Kings.

RR's all-rounder Parag was born in Guwahati. The youngster will likely get an opportunity to play in front of his home fans for the first time in IPL. It will be interesting to see if he can hit four sixes in an over at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes