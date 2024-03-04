Rajasthan Royals unveil their jersey ahead of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. They have not made any major changes to their outfit from the previous season and have once again stuck to their pink and blue threads.

The Rajasthan franchise gave fans a glimpse of their latest jersey by sharing a reel on their official Instagram handle. They also collaborated with their star leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, to make the announcement more entertaining.

Chahal can be seen designing a jersey in the reel before flaunting it afterward. However, the design is rejected and the final jersey gets displayed in the end. RR posted the following reel with a caption:

You can watch the reel below:

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 campaign will commence on March 24 with a clash vs LSG

RR narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season after finishing in the fifth position with 14 points from 14 games. The Sanju Samson-led team will be hoping to put up a much-improved performance in the upcoming season. They will kick off their campaign in IPL 2024 with a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 at their home stadium.

Here is the full list of Rajasthan Royals matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Delhi Capitals, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Do you think Rajasthan Royals can win the trophy this season? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App