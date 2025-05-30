Rajat Patidar hits a massive six during IPL 2025 match vs PBKS to take RCB into final for the first time since 2016 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar smashed a massive six to finish IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in style against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosted the game on Thursday, May 29.

RCB bowlers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Suyash Sharma (3/17), and Yash Dayal (2/26) set up the platform for a comfortable win in the first innings with their sensational effort. After being asked to bat first, PBKS got all out cheaply for 101 in 14.1 overs, with Marcus Stoinis (26) being the top scorer.

RCB then made quick work of the paltry target on the back of Phil Salt's blazing 56* (27). Skipper Rajat Patidar (15*) provided the finishing touches with a huge six against left-arm orthodox spinner Musheer Khan at the end of the 10th over, kick-starting celebrations in the RCB camp as they reached the IPL final for the first time since 2016.

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

"I think we were very clear in our plans"- Rajat Patidar after RCB's clinical win vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

At the post-match presentation, Rajat Patidar was satisfied with his RCB teammates executing their plans and delivering a magnificent performance. Reflecting on the victory, he said:

"I think we were very clear in our plans. The fast bowlers used the surface brilliantly and Suyash in the middle overs stuck to his plan. His strength is to stay on the stumps and keep bowling the wrong uns. I am okay if he concedes some runs, don't want to deter his confidence."

"We have done a lot of practice over the season so one missed season won't matter much. The way Salt is giving the start, the way he is playing his shots is a delight to the eyes. First of all I always thank the RCB fans wherever we go, keep supporting us, just one more game and let's celebrate together," Patidar continued.

RCB will now travel to Ahmedabad, where they will face the winner of Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

