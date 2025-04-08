Rajat Patidar penalised for breaching Code of Conduct in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has been fined ₹12 Lakh for a slow over-rate in their clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. It was RCB's first such offense this IPL season, with Patidar joining Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Riyan Parag as the captains to be fined for slow over-rate in IPL 2025.

The penalty was one of the only things that went against Patidar and RCB as they pulled off a thrilling win over MI. Having never beaten MI at the Wankhede Stadium since 2015, RCB continued their excellent form with the bat.

Led by masterful half-centuries from Virat Kohli and skipper Patidar himself, RCB posted a massive 221 for 5 in 20 overs. In response, MI produced a spirited batting display themselves before ultimately falling short by 12 runs.

Patidar was also named the Player of the Match for his blistering 32-ball 64 as RCB got back to winning ways after their home loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous outing. RCB are now third on the points table with three wins in four games, while MI remain at the eighth spot with only a lone win in their five matches.

"This award goes to the bowling unit" - Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar humbly stated that his Player of the Match award should be given to the collective RCB bowling unit after their win over MI in Mumbai. On a placid batting track, RCB used only five bowlers against a powerful MI batting lineup.

Despite the occasional struggle, four of the five RCB bowlers were amongst the wickets, and the only wicketless bowler, Suyash Sharma, was their most economical at 0 for 32 in four overs.

Speaking about the win and his Player of the Match award post-game, Patidar said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"It was a really amazing match. It was very hard. The way the bowlers have shown their courage, it was amazing to watch. This award goes to the bowling unit. It is not easy to stop any team, especially at this ground, and the way they have done it, was incredible. The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was amazing. The way KP (Krunal Pandya) bowled that last over, it was not easy."

RCB have now broken their two long-standing drought this season with wins over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai and MI in Mumbai. Their next encounter will be against the lone unbeaten side of the competition, Delhi Capitals (DC), at home on Thursday, April 10.

