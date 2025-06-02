Rajat Patidar provides crucial fitness update on Tim David ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has provided a huge update on Tim David's availability for the decisive IPL 2025 final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday (June 3) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Patidar stated that they will know about David in the evening whether he will be able to play in the final.

One of the most destructive finishers in IPL 2025, David sustained a hamstring injury while fielding during the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Lucknow. The Singapore-born cricketer struggled to bat later in that game and didn't play in the Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings.

When asked by a reporter about David's injury status, the 32-year-old said, as quoted by India Today:

"Doctors will let us know this evening."

David's strike rate of 185.15 is one of the best in IPL 2025 for any player who has featured in over 10 matches. With Ahmedabad proving to be a high-scoring venue, the Australian batter should enjoy scoring at the stadium.

"This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me" - Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer. (Credits: Getty)

Patidar, who is captaining in IPL for the first time, said he has enjoyed leading the franchise and rubbing shoulders with some of the best overseas players.

With the right-hander set to lock horns against Shreyas Iyer again in the final after doing so in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, he said it's a stunning coincidence. He added:

"Expectations come naturally, especially when you're leading a team like RCB in a final but I always focus on what’s in my control and try to stay in the present. This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me; being around some of the best leaders and foreign players in the game has really shaped my approach.

"I’ve focused on creating a relaxed and secure environment, where both domestic and international players feel confident. We’re not thinking too much about the stage; we’re here to play our best cricket. Facing Shreyas again in a final is a nice coincidence, but the challenge is new, and we’re prepared for it."

RCB have defeated PBKS twice out of three times this year.

