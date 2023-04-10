"Rajat Patidar's absence is being felt" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's concern heading into IPL 2023 clash against LSG

Aakash Chopra feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are missing Rajat Patidar and that their middle order is their concern heading into the IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10. Patidar has been ruled out of this year's edition of the league due to an Achilles heel injury.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting issues start after their in-form opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, saying:

"Kohli is looking in good form. He was batting well in the last match as well till that ball which turned in and beat him. Faf du Plessis is also looking in good form. Both do well on this ground but the problems start after that. Rajat Patidar's absence is being felt."

The former Indian opener pointed out that RCB don't have a settled middle order, with Glenn Maxwell also not yet at his best, elaborating:

"You send Michael Bracewell at times at No. 3 and you want to send someone else on other occasions. An option like him (Patidar) is not available, and Maxi hasn't fired yet. I feel the openers will do their job but a softer underbelly is being seen in the middle. The middle and lower-middle order is looking very thin on paper."

Maxwell smashed two sixes in his unbeaten 12 off three balls in RCB's opening game against the Mumbai Indians. However, the Australian all-rounder, who is returning after a long injury break, was castled by Varun Chakaravarthy for just five runs in the Bengaluru-based franchise's loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"If Wanindu Hasaranga becomes available, he straightaway walks into the playing XI" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's likely change

Wanindu Hasaranga was unavailable for RCB's first two games of IPL 2023.

Aakash Chopra feels Wanindu Hasaranga's potential availability could leave the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a selection conundrum, explaining:

"If Wanindu Hasaranga becomes available, he straightaway walks into the playing XI. But if he comes into the XI, what can be the changes in bowling? David Willey was outstanding in the previous game and you don't want to change your three overseas players."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that RCB might want to persist with Michael Bracewell, reasoning:

"So will you leave out Bracewell on this ground and bring in Wanindu Hasaranga? That's also a choice but there are a lot of left-handers in the opposition team. So you might want to stick with Michael Bracewell. So if you leave out Willey and bring in Hasaranga, you will become spin-heavy, but it will be all three Indians in fast bowling."

Chopra concluded by opining that RCB might have to leave out David Willey with a heavy heart if Hasaranga is available.

