Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' movie’s killer to no longer be seen in RCB jersey from Sept. 1 

The makers of the Jailer movie, produced by Sun Pictures, featuring megastar Rajinikanth, have said that they will digitally alter the clippings of the movie. The film showed a contract killer wearing the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey and making derogatory and misogynistic statements about a lady.

The killer will no longer be seen wearing the jersey on the movie's OTT, satellite, and TV release on September 1. Interestingly, the flick hit theatres on August 10. The Tamil action comedy also features Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu and has amassed Rs 607.29 worldwide after its theatrical release.

As per reports, the RCB jersey was used without permission, which hurt the sentiments of the brand, Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, its sponsors, and the fans at large. The court ordered:

“With effect from 1st September 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer, the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted."

The suit was settled on its first listing, so the court ordered full court fees to be refunded to the plaintiff (a person who starts legal action against somebody in a court of law).

For the uninitiated, several well-known cricketers play for the franchise. They include Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, among others. In the past, several legendary players have also donned the jersey, including Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Zaheer Khan.

RCB appoint Andy Flower as head coach for IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have appointed Andy Flower as their head coach for IPL 2024.

The latter has experience coaching several franchises in the Pakistan Super League, The Hundred, ILT20 and T10. He has also served as the England coach and won the 2010 T20 World Cup.

In an official release, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of the RCB, said:

"We would like to thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their excellent work in the past four seasons culminating in three playoffs. Andy Flower to take the baton forward to achieve greater heights with RCB."

The Bengaluru-based franchise finished sixth with seven wins in 14 games in IPL 2023 points table.