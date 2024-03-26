"Ranchi's Superman" - Fans react to MS Dhoni's age-defying diving catch in CSK vs GT clash of IPL 2024

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was at his vintage best with the gloves during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

In the eighth over of Gujarat's run chase, Vijay Shankar attempted to play a drive off Daryl Mitchell's bowling. However, he only managed to get a thick outside edge.

Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps helped Chennai get a breakthrough at a crucial juncture as he dived towards his right to complete a stunning catch. Shankar departed after scoring 12 runs off as many balls.

While the season is said to be the 42-year-old's swansong tour, his athleticism continues to entertain one and all, despite age catching up with him. Several fans took to social media, hailing Dhoni for the catch. Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that following an incredibly successful stint, MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. The defending champions are off to an impressive start this season as well, securing back-to-back wins in their first two fixtures.

MS Dhoni did not bat as CSK finished 206/6 in 20 overs

Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first against Chennai. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra helped their team get off to a good start, scoring 46 runs each.

It was Shivam Dube who stole the show with his power-hitting. The southpaw struck five authoritative sixes and scored 51 runs off just 23 deliveries. The excitement was at its peak in Chepauk, with the CSK fans looking forward to seeing MS Dhoni bat.

However, the veteran keeper-batter did not get to bat as Sameer Rizvi and Ravindra Jadeja were sent in at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Chennai finished at 206/6 in 20 overs.

Chennai ultimately completed a comprehensive 63-run victory, restricting Gujarat to 143/8. With two wins from as many games, CSK are currently placed at the top of the points table.