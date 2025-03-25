Rashid Khan ends Priyansh Arya's carnage to bag his 150th IPL scalp in GT vs PBKS 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan provided the crucial breakthrough for his team in their IPL 2025 opening game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The leg spinner got rid of dangerous-looking Punjab opener Priyansh Arya, who departed after scoring 47 runs off 23 balls, hitting two sixes and seven boundaries.

With the breakthrough, Rashid also completed his 150 wickets in the T20 league. He ended the 51-run partnership between Arya and PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of PBKS’ innings. Rashid bowled a tossed-up delivery, banged short ahead of the batter. The left-hander was early in his pull shot and ended up getting a massive top edge, falling prey to a soft dismissal. Sai Sudharsan completed an easy catch in the 30-yard circle.

Watch the video below:

Priyansh Arya was impressive with the bat, having already amassed 573 runs in his 18 T20s with the help of one ton and three half-centuries. The 24-year-old was bought for ₹3.8 crore after a bidding war. He holds the record of six maximums in T20. The southpaw achieved the landmark while playing in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 season last year.

On the other hand, Rashid Khan has the most wickets in T20s with 634 scalps in 462 games, barring the ongoing game. The 26-year-old, though, managed just 10 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.40 last season. The Afghanistan all-rounder was retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the mega-auction.

Rashid Khan becomes the third-fastest to 150 IPL wickets

Rashid Khan has become the third-fastest bowler to scale 150 IPL wickets, only behind Lasith Malinga and Yuzvendra Chahal. He became the fourth overseas player, seventh spinner, and 11th player overall to achieve the remarkable feat.

Chahal, in particular, holds the record for most IPL scalps, having picked up 205 wickets in 161 games.

Fewest matches to 150 IPL wickets

105 - Lasith Malinga 118 - Yuzvendra Chahal 122 - Rashid Khan* 124 - Jasprit Bumrah 137 - Dwayne Bravo 138 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Speaking about the match, Punjab were 105/4 after 10.4 overs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis at the crease. Sai Kishore has bagged two wickets for the Titans.

Follow the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

