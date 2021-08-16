IPL 2021: Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi available for second leg in the UAE, confirms SRH CEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will partake in the remainder of the 2021 IPL in the UAE despite testing circumstances. Current political tensions in Afghanistan have cast major doubts regarding Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi's participation.

SRH CEO K. Shanmugam confirmed the availability of the two players for the rest of the competition, which is slated to begin next month. Speaking to ANI, he said:

"We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament,"

The franchise head also revealed when the contingent will depart for the UAE. He added:

"We are leaving at the end of the month, August 31."

Rashid Khan currently involved with Trent Rockets for The Hundred

The ace leg-spinner has appealed to world leaders not to leave his country in a state of chaos with the Taliban capturing the Afghan territories. The country's president, Ashraf Ghani, has reportedly left the nation as well.

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

Kevin Pietersen has revealed that the youngster is worried about the situation, as he is unable to get his family members out of the nation. Rashid Khan, who is currently in England, spoke to the former batsman on the boundary ropes. Pietersen said on Sky Sports:

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him,"

Pietersen lauded Rashid Khan for displaying exemplary dedication despite the turbulent issues off the field. He added:

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has - I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far,"

The ongoing war in Afghanistan has led to humanitarian crisis. Please support @RashidKhanFund & @Afghan_cricketA emergency online fundraiser to provide basic essentials to those affected by the conflict. Link below ⬇️ https://t.co/6AoUdDABty — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

Rashid Khan put in a sensational performance for the Trent Rockets yesterday during their 7-wicket win over the Manchester Originals. The leg-spinner claimed 3 wickets for 16 runs off his 20 deliveries, which took them second in the points table.

However, his IPL franchise is languishing at the bottom of the table with only one sole win off seven matches so far. They will resume their IPL campaign against league leaders Delhi Capitals on September 22.

Edited by Diptanil Roy