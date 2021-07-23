Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi named in Afghanistan squad for ODI series against Pakistan

Rashid Khan will return to the international arena in September as he will don the Afghanistan jersey in an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Pakistan. The leg-spinner will play under the captaincy of new captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced a 17-man squad for the series against Pakistan in September. The likes of Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Rahmat Shah feature in the star-studded squad.

Here's a look at the Afghan squad for the series versus Pakistan.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediq Atal, Ikram Alikhil, Najib Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad Lakhanwal.

The board has also named four players as reserves for the series. The list includes Qais Ahmad, Yousuf Zazai, Saleem Safi and Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Will Rashid Khan miss a few games of IPL 2021 because of Pakistan series?

Rashid Khan could miss a few matches of IPL 2021 if the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series clashes with the second phase of the tournament

The dates for the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series are not out yet, but it will happen in September. Meanwhile, IPL 2021 is scheduled to resume on September 19. Hence, there is a chance of a clash between the IPL and the Afghanistan-Pakistan series.

If there is a clash, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman could miss a few matches in the second phase of IPL 2021. All three Afghan cricketers are part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. It will be interesting to see if the Orange Army will get the services of their Afghan stars in the upcoming IPL games.

