IPL 2022: "I feel if he keeps performing, there's always a chance" - Ravi Shastri backs Krunal Pandya to play for India again

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri has opened up on Krunal Pandya's chances of making a comeback for the Indian team. The 59-year old opines that as long as the all-rounder keeps performing the way he has this season, he'll have a chance.

Pandya, who made his international debut in 2018, hasn't played international cricket since July 2021. The 31-year old has featured in only 24 international games in white ball cricket and fell down the pecking order due to his inconsistent performances. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal have been consistent features in the national team in the last few months.

On ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Shastri said that Jadeja, Pandya and Axar Patel have to trust themselves to make the playing XI. The 59-year old doesn't rule out Pandya's comeback, saying:

"There are three left-arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya. All three have to believe they can play. At the end of the day, it's up to the selectors and the players; their duty is to keep giving performances. I feel if he keeps performing, there's always a chance."

When asked about Marcus Stoinis' batting position, Shastri said that he trusts mentor Gautam Gambhir to send the appropriate player according to the situation. He also observed how Pandya and Deepak Hooda have flourished for Gujarat Super Giants this season. He said:

"I think Stoinis' current role is fine, and Gautam Gambhir is an experienced and shrewd campaigner. He has won two IPL titles. He knows who is the most useful player according to the situation. If we see power, experience and the ability to hit sixes, Stoinis is the man."

He continues:

"However, speaking of Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda, the latter is impressive. He plays good cricketing shots, and Krunal Pandya can score quickly too. Pandya's confidence is sky high, and I can see it in his bowling, too, when he delivers good spells. His cricketing acumen is brilliant."

Pandya has crafted some useful cameos down the order for his team this season, striking at 131.89 in 11 games. His left-arm spin has yielded nine scalps at 20.66, with best figures of 4-0-19-3 against his former team Mumbai Indians.

"Whoever wins tomorrow, will finish in the top two, for sure" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shastri conceded that consecutive losses for the Titans have come at the right time ahead of their meeting with Lucknow on Tuesday. Nevertheless, he has backed both teams to reach the playoffs.

"Lucknow is peaking, and speaking of Gujarat, they lost at the right time because they were playing exceptionally well. If any team needs a hiccup, this is the time. It's better than losing back-to-back games in the playoffs. I feel both these sides will qualify. Whoever wins tomorrow, will finish in the top two, for sure."

The two new franchises played a thriller earlier in the tournament, where the Titans prevailed by five wickets, thanks to Rahul Tewatia's explosive finish.

