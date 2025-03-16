 “I wanted to make that my last Test” - Indian legend makes fascinating revelation at CSK book launch event ahead of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he wanted to retire from international cricket after playing his 100th Test in Dharamsala against England. He added that he had even invited MS Dhoni to hand over the memento to him, but the Indian legend could not make it.

Ad

Ashwin, former India cricketers CD Gopinath, Kris Srikkanth and Dhoni, among others, were present at an event to Sunday, March 16 to launch a new book on Chennai Super Kings titled ‘Leo—The Untold Story’. Ashwin was felicitated by Srikkanth at the event.

Speaking during the book launch, Ashwin revealed how he had planned to retire after his 100th Test in Dharamsala. He also thanked Dhoni for getting him back to the CSK fold for IPL 2025. The 38-year-old said (as quoted by Sportstar):

Ad

Trending

“I called M.S. (Dhoni) for my 100th Test (in Dharamshala) to hand over the memento. I wanted to make that my last Test. But he couldn’t make it. However, I didn’t think he would give me the gift of getting me back to CSK. It’s a much better one. So, thank you MS for doing it. I’m glad to be here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ashwin was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping ₹9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He had earlier represented the Chennai franchise from 2009 to 2015 before going on to play for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 38-year-old announced a shock retirement from international cricket after the Gabba Test against Australia - a match in which he was not part of the Indian playing XI. The Tamil Nadu cricketer ended his Test career with 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24, with 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls. He also scored 3,503 runs, with the aid of six hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin's record for CSK

Despite having last represented the Chennai franchise in 2015, Ashwin remains the third highest wicket-taker for the team. In 121 matches, he has picked up 120 wickets at an average of 23.70 and an economy rate of 6.66, with a best of 4-18. Only Dwayne Bravo (154) and Ravindra Jadeja (142) are above him on the list.

Overall, Ashwin has featured in 212 IPL games and has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 29.82 and an economy rate of 7.12. He has also claimed 30 wickets in 24 matches for CSK in the now defunct Champions League T20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️