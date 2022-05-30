Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin signs Jos Buttler's jersey in dressing room after IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals cricketers Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin seem to have indeed formed a close bond during IPL 2022. Following the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on May 29, the Orange Cap winner sought autographs from every player Royals player and Ashwin also signed his jersey.

In the latest clip uploaded by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, Buttler could be witnessed wearing twin jerseys with autographs from multiple Rajasthan Royals players. The off-spinner did the same and said, "Wow, so many." The right-handed batter responded by thanking the Indian cricketer.

The history between Ashwin and the keeper-batter goes way back. The duo faced off during IPL 2019 when Buttler was still with the Royals while the Indian spinner was with Punjab Kings (then Punjab Kings XI). Ashwin ran out the Englishman via Mankad during his over.

However, contrary to the expected animosity after that episode, they have gotten along well since the off-spinner joined the 31-year-old in the Royals. They also engaged in a rapid-fire round last month, recounting their journey, experiences and first impressions of one another.

Jos Buttler earned the 'Player of the Tournament' award in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler had an unforgettable IPL season. (Credits: Twitter)

The England's white-ball vice-captain had a competition to remember, ending the 2022 edition as the highest run getter. The 31-year-old's 863 runs in 17 matches at 57.53 earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award. It also proved to be the second-most number of runs in a single season behind Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016 season.

The right-handed batter also made four centuries, tied with Virat Kohli's four in 2016. However, his heroics weren't enough for the Royals to catapult them to their second IPL title. The Englishman top-scored with 39 to give his side 130 to defend in the final, but the Gujarat Titans coasted to a seven-wicket win.

In contrast, Ravichandran Ashwin had an indifferent season with both bat and ball. The Royals used the veteran as a floater batsman, managing 191 runs in 17 matches with one fifty.

With the ball, he took 12 wickets and was expensive in the final, registering figures of 3-0-32-0. Despite the decider not going their way, it was a stark improvement in the Royals' performances from the last three seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far