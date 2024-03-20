Ravichandran Ashwin uses a meme of L Sivaramakrishnan to reply Amit Shah's parody account on X

Ravichandran Ashwin was in a fun mood on Tuesday afternoon as he made a couple of hilarious posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). After replying to a parody account of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, the Indian all-rounder replied to a parody X account of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah.

The parody account of Amit Shah asked for a reply from Ravichandran Ashwin under his tweet to Janhvi Kapoor's parody account. Ashwin hilariously asked him why wasn't he attending the rallies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala.

The parody account user hilariously replied:

"No Anna, Taking Care of PMO since PM sir is busy with rallies. Also you are always welcome to meet."

Ashwin, who has been involved in an online feud with former Indian cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan, chose this moment to hit back at his online rival as he replied to Amit Shah Parody Account with the following meme:

"Ok sir, after deciding when and where ('call me please' in the meme with a picture of L Sivaramakrishnan)."

In case you didn't know, a few weeks back, L Sivaramakrishnan tweeted that he called Ashwin to congratulate him on his 100th Test match. However, as per Sivaramakrishnan's tweet, Ashwin did not respond to him.

In the past, Sivaramakrishnan has criticized Ashwin and even take brutal shots at him online. Ashwin hit back at him in a hilarious manner yesterday.

Ravichandran Ashwin set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024

IPL 2024 will begin on Friday, March 22, in Chennai with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ravichandran Ashwin is a part of the Rajasthan Royals team this year, and he is expected to take the field on Sunday afternoon, when RR take on Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

RR failed to qualify for the playoffs last year although Ashwin took 14 wickets for the team. The spinner will try to bring his 'A' game to the table in IPL 2024 and help RR perform better.