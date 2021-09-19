"Ravindra Jadeja should bat ahead of MS Dhoni for CSK"- Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar feels Ravindra Jadeja will once again bat at No.6, ahead of MS Dhoni for CSK. This was the case in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and Manjrekar doesn't think it will change.

CSK had a poor showing in the IPL 2020 season held in the UAE as they won just six games and failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, Sanjay Manjrekar is of the opinion that players like Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have changed the way CSK play and they will fare better this time around.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, here is what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say about CSK:

"Jadeja should bat ahead of MS Dhoni. I think so (CSK will do well) because their approach has changed and Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have become impact players so they should perform better than the last time we saw them in UAE."

Sanjay Manjrekar, Ian Bishop pick overseas players for CSK, MI

Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian Bishop picked overseas players for both CSK and MI ahead of their encounter tonight. CSK might not have the services of Faf du Plessis due to his injury in the CPL. Both Sanjay Manjrekar and Bishop want MS Dhoni to play the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi.

"I think Moeen Ali, they should get both their fast bowlers in Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi. And if there is a little bit of turn, Imran Tahir," Manjrekar said.

"For the first game because of injuries, I will go with Moeen Ali, Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi," Bishop opined.

As far as MI are concerned, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult pick themselves. When it comes to the fourth overseas players, both Sanjay Manjrekar and Bishop want the in-form Adam Milne to play ahead of Nathan Coulter Nile.

"Toss up between Coulter Nile and Adam Milne. There is enough batting for MI so I think Adam Milne." Manjrekar stated.

"Adam Milne definitely should play. He is the form of his life," Bishop concluded.

Also Read

The match between MI and CSK will begin at 7:30 PM IST at Dubai.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee