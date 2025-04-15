Ravindra Jadeja hilariously celebrates in umpire’s face after ending Ayush Badoni’s lucky cameo in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hilariously celebrated in the umpire's face after picking up the wicket of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni. It happened during the IPL 2025 match on Monday, April 14 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
During the 14th over of the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Ayush Badoni via an LBW decision of the on-field umpire. However, Badoni used the DRS successfully to overturn the decision, as there was a tiny spike in the Snickometer before the ball hit the pads. After a couple of deliveries, Jadeja sent the LSG batter to the pavilion. He went on to celebrate in the face of the umpire with a high five to a camera on his cap.
MS Dhoni's POTM effort helps CSK beat LSG in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow
LSG batted first in the match after losing the toss and notched up a decent total of 166 for seven in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets each for CSK with the ball.
MS Dhoni then stepped for his time in the chase and played a magnificent cameo of 26* (11). He helped take his side over the line after Shivam Dube (43*), Rachin Ravindra (37), and Shaik Rasheed (27) set the platform. At the post-match presentation, Dhoni reflected on the win and said:
"Overall, it was a tough game, but we were on the winning side and hopefully, we go on to win more. We bowled well in the power play. The middle overs went well too. I think we have done a decent job with the ball. But our batting needs to improve. Perhaps we have to start playing more on better wickets in Chennai, but even then, we have to make sure that we pick the right shots to play."
"Our batting so far has fallen short. Bowling has been decent. This attack looks better. We have put some pressure on Ashwin along the way, but now, we can use Noor if need be to fill in if the pacers don't bowl well. The batters have to take their roles well. We have not been able to do that properly." added Dhoni.
