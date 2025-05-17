Ravindra Jadeja shows off horse riding skills ahead of IPL 2025 resumption with CSK [Watch]

Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's love for horses is widely known. Before the resumption of the IPL 2025 campaign, the 36-year-old unwinded by riding one of the horses from his Jamnagar farmhouse.
Jadeja has also used bats with 'Marwadi Stallion' engraved on them to express his admiration for the particular horse breed. He recently shared a video on his Instagram account to showcase his horse riding skills. The veteran cricketer captioned the post:
"After long time #horseriding."
Ravindra Jadeja has given fans glimpses of his horse stable in the past as well via social media.
On the cricketing front, Ravindra Jadeja will be seen in action in IPL 2025 as the tournament resumes on Saturday, May 17. He is an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad.
The five-time champions take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Tuesday, May 20. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and nine losses in 12 outings.
Chennai are already out of the playoffs race. Their campaign will culminate with their final league match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, May 25.
Jadeja has picked up eight wickets from 12 innings at an economy rate of 8.52. He is CSK's second-highest run-getter of the season, aggregating 279 runs across 12 matches at a strike rate of 140.20.
"I just breed for myself and don’t intend to sell them" - When Ravindra Jadeja opened up about his love for horses
Ravindra Jadeja's love for horses developed when he visited his friend's place. He ended up buying a few horses for his farmhouse in 2010. The star cricketer once stated that while he breeds the horses, he wasn't interested in selling any of them.
Jadeja was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times in September 2020:
"In life, due to cricket practice, I could never spend enough time at my farmhouse, but I am glad I got the chance in the last few months. I used to go to my friend’s place for riding horses and gradually, I got interested in horses and horse breeding. I bought a few horses in 2010 for my farmhouse and have been enjoying taking care of them. I just breed for myself and don’t intend to sell them."
Following the completion of IPL 2025, Jadeja is expected to tour England with the Indian team for a five-match Test series, beginning June 13.
