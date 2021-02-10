RCB appoint Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant for IPL 2021

Sanjay Bangar has become the latest addition to Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) coaching staff ahead of IPL 2021.

Sanjay Bangar will act as RCB’s batting consultant for the upcoming season.

"We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for IPL2021! Welcome aboard, Coach!" RCB posted on Twitter.

The announcement was made earlier today (February 10).

We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021! 🤩



Welcome aboard, Coach! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowARoyalChallenger pic.twitter.com/SWKLthSyXl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 10, 2021

Sridharan Sriram was the team's batting coach until last year, but no official statement has been made on whether he will continue holding the post for the upcoming season as well, especially after Bangar's appointment.

As RCB’s batting consultant, Sanjay Bangar will get an opportunity to work with two of the best batsmen in the world in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Bangar will also play a crucial role in the development of India’s young guns, notably Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal.

Sanjay Bangar has prior IPL experience

Advertisement

Although Sanjay Bangar’s most notable tenure was as India’s batting coach, he has successfully coached several IPL teams in the past.

His most notable season came while coaching the Kings XI Punjab, whom he led to the IPL Final in 2014. It remains the franchise’s best performance to date.

Sanjay Bangar also worked as a batting coach for Kochi Tuskers in 2010.

The new RCB Batting Consultant will hope he can perform a similar role for the franchise, who are still looking for their maiden IPL title, in the upcoming season.

RCB made it to the playoffs in 2020 before losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.